iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

