iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 291.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

