iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $548.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

