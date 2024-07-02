iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 357.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

