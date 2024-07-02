iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 952,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

