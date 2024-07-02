iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 952,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Steel Dynamics Stock is Up 9.6% While Its Peers Are Rusting
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.