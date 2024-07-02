iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,342 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

