iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

