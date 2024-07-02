iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

