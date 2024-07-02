iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SHV opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
