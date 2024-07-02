iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SHV opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after buying an additional 375,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,135,000 after buying an additional 335,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 309,933 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

