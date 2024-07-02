Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.92

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.92 and traded as low as C$17.60. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 2,214,165 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.25.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total value of C$64,639.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706. 50.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

