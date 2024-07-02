Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.12 or 0.99947907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00076931 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153821 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

