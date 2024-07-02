JMP Securities Increases Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $47.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SKWD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at $516,280.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 over the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

