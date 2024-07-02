Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,934.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,587 shares of company stock valued at $422,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

