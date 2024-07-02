JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.78) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.26).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.58) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 892.40 ($11.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,128.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £10,117.50 ($12,797.24). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

