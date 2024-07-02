KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $56.85

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.85, but opened at $59.04. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 172,783 shares changing hands.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on KB

KB Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 75,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.