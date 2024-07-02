KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after acquiring an additional 263,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,761,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

KB Home Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.