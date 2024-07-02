Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $5.15 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $345,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,145 shares of company stock valued at $673,704,508. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $914.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $869.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $814.40 and a 200-day moving average of $740.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $916.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

