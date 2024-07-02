Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 22,728 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $173.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.