Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.28

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$145.28 and traded as high as C$157.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$154.41, with a volume of 2,804 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares set a C$182.00 price target on Lassonde Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -0.16.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

