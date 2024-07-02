LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 79.2% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $504.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $8,600,861.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,690,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,086 shares of company stock worth $106,423,370 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.27.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

