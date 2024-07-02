LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Stock Down 3.1 %

LL stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.85.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.49 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

