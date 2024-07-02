Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.61

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.61 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 56.08 ($0.71). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 55.62 ($0.70), with a volume of 129,713,020 shares changing hands.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 55.33 ($0.70).

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.61.

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.