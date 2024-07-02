Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,378,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 5,756,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $38.88.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.51 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

