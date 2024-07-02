Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.81.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. Magna International has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

