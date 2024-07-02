Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Update

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of MLYBY stock remained flat at $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368. Malayan Banking Berhad has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

