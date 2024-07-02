Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MANH opened at $245.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.07 and its 200-day moving average is $231.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.