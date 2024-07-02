Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $185.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $174.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

