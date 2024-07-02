Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.11. Mason Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 40,801 shares traded.

Mason Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 29.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of C$14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

