MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Up 6.6%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 9,944,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 9,149,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The company has a market capitalization of £382,582.50, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -0.61.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.