MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Decreased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MasTec by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MasTec by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after acquiring an additional 299,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.23.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

