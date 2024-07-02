Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MZDAY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,159. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

