Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in June

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of MFCSF stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

