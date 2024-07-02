MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 545,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MELI stock traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,586.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,969. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,616.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,607.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

