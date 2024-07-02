Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in June

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.44.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Mining UK Societas
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.