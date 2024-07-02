Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in June

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.44.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

