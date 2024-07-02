Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $6.78

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $6.50. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 30,076 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MESO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

