Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $664,355.40 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MU stock opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.62 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,543,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,067,000 after acquiring an additional 156,118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,339,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 269,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 805,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

