MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ MVIS opened at $1.05 on Monday. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
