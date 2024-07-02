Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

