Mina Market Cap Tops $610.67 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Mina has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $610.67 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,171,402,459 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,968,639 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,171,336,239.8400393 with 1,126,822,914.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53849559 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $18,538,529.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

