Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $428.94 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.09.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

