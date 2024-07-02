Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $237.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.10.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

