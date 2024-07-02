Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

