Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,476 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,855,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

