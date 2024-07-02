Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.60. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 75,640 shares traded.

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

