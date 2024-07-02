Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $454.00 at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $424.00 to $454.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.00.

MCO opened at $421.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $428.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

