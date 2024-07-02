Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director William M. Lyons Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $297.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.97 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $20,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

