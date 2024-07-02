Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mueller Water Products traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.11. 49,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,204,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after buying an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 430,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Mueller Water Products's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

