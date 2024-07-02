Murray International (LON:MYI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $251.56

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.56 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 251 ($3.17). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 251 ($3.17), with a volume of 774,010 shares changing hands.

Murray International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.47. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Murray International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

Murray International Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

