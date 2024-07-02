N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) EVP Kathleen Pai Sells 13,390 Shares of Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kathleen Pai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of N-able stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36.

N-able Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of N-able stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in N-able by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,813,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in N-able by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,847,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 635,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in N-able by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 144,098 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

