Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.47

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.47 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 18.72 ($0.24). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 19.78 ($0.25), with a volume of 392,960 shares changing hands.

Nanoco Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.20 million, a PE ratio of 494.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £2,584,392 ($3,268,899.57). In other Nanoco Group news, insider Liam Gray sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £3,642.76 ($4,607.59). Also, insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($30.36), for a total value of £2,584,392 ($3,268,899.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,986 shares of company stock valued at $301,804,506. Company insiders own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

